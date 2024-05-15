IPL: SRH fans irked over Harbhajan Singh's playoff picks

Hyderabad: As the ongoing season of IPL inches towards the playoffs, debates and discussions on who will be qualified for next stage intensified since there are chances for more than four teams to qualify.





Meanwhile, in a discussion on a TV platform, Indian former player Harbhajan Singh's choice had irked the Hyderabad fans. While the Kolkata Knight riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have already found their spot in the playoffs, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are still competing to be in the top 4.

Speaking in the program, Singh preferred CSK and RCB in the top 4 and said that the SRH won't make it to the playoffs. Backing his choice the veteran player said that "SRH will play their final two games at home and what if they lose the two, anything can happen."



Interestingly, both CSK and RCB have played 13 games each and will face each other in their last. The game between the two sides can be called an eliminator.



Reacting to Harbajan's statements, fans took to social media, where an 'X' user wrote, "SRH will give the right answers to these experts." While some fans made memes on the statement.



Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu, Aaron Finch and other veteran players have placed their bets on SRH.