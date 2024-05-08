IPL: No major rain threat for SRH-LSG clash in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: In a relief from the scorching summer heat, the city on Tuesday witnessed massive downpour in most parts making the weather pleasant on Wednesday morning.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Uppal on Wednesday.
According to a press release issued by the IMD-H on Tuesday, there will be light to moderate rains in isolated places across Telangana till May 13 and a yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday.
Telangana Weatherman, popular for his weather predictions on social media, said that "With yesterday's massive rain, all the heat energy is drained off and today don't expect much storms in TG. Only isolated to scattered storms are likely. Same for Hyd too. Tomorrow looks good for some storms again but not severe like yesterday. "SRH vs LSG match will be mostly fine, except minor interruptions(less chance)."
Meanwhile, SRH are desperate for a win over LSG to further cement their spot in the playoffs as KL Rahul led LSG looks to move up in the points table.
With their defeat in the last match against Mumbai Indians, SRH are placed at number 4 and LSG is at number 6 in the points table.
