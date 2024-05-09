IPL: Netizens fume over LSG owner's heated exchange with KL Rahul

Hyderabad: Cricket fans went furious after Wednesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.





The incident that happened after the match, between LSG captain KL Rahul and team owner Sanjiv Goenka was caught on camera sparking a huge ruckus on the internet over Goenka's behaviour.



In the Video, Goenka was seen fuming at Rahul over the loss.



Fans took to their social media accounts to express dissatisfaction over the incident. Chasing a target of 165, the SRH openers put up a scintillating show and finished the match in less than 10 overs without losing a wicket.

I'm not a fan of #KLRahul. But this is just a pathetic response from a owner. Could’ve confronted him in the dressing room. Not in front of 100s of cameras. #SRHvLSG #Geonka #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/BxXUIl5NDM — Chandan Kumar (@Chandansoni22) May 9, 2024

A user on X supporting 'KL' wrote, "KL is one the most well behaved and decent cricketer of this generation, this kind of a behavior with him is not acceptable at all, respect for #KLRahul for maintaining his calm." While another user said, "I'm not a fan of #KLRahul. But this is just a pathetic response from the owner. Could’ve confronted him in the dressing room. Not in front of 100s of cameras."



Many other users have also appreciated Rahul for his composure during the incident.



Meanwhile, KL Rahul said that the performance put up by the SRH openers was unreal. LSG and SRH are at number 6 and 3 positions in the points table respectively.