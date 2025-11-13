IPL: LSG Trade Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians for ₹2 Crore

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Shardul Thakur was on Thursday traded to Mumbai Indians for Rs two crore ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League.

"The Mumbai based all-rounder was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 crore as an injury replacement for the 18th edition of the league, wherein he featured in 10 games.

"The all-rounder has been traded to Mumbai Indians for his existing player fee of INR 2 crore," said the IPL in a statement.

Thakur has played 105 IPL matches, scoring 325 runs and taking 107 wickets.

Last year, LSG used his services as a replacement player for the injured Mohsin Khan. He has played for multiple IPL teams including CSK, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.