IPL: LSG bowler Digvesh Singh Rathi fined for letter-writing send-off to Priyansh Arya

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed a demerit point for his unusual 'letter-writing' celebration after dismissing Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India penalised Rathi for "breaching the IPL Code of Conduct" during LSG's match against PBKS at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

PBKS won the game by eight wickets.

