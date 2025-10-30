IPL: KKR Appoints Abhishek Nayar as Its Head Coach

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has officially appointed Abhishek Nayar as its new head coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Nayar replaces Chandrakanth Patil, who parted ways with the franchise earlier this year.

Abhishek Nayar previously served as assistant coach for KKR and was part of the franchise’s backroom staff during their IPL 2024 title-winning campaign.

He was also appointed as the assistant coach of the Indian men’s team under Gautam Gambhir in July 2024, but his tenure was short-lived as he was relieved of his duties following India’s Champions Trophy victory.



