IPL: Fleming reveals reason behind Dhoni's lower order batting

Chennai Super Kings former captain MS Dhoni with his high-voltage performances is impressing every cricketing fan across the globe.

The 42-year-old right handed batsman is batting lower down the order at 6/7 position in the current IPL season.

Dhoni, in the 5 innings that he played had scored 87 runs in 34 balls with a strike rate of 255.88. Interestingly he remained not out in all the innings he had played.

With the demand to promote Dhoni up the order soaring, the CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has clarified the reason behind the star batter's batting order.

Dhoni, who had a knee surgery last year is still not a 100 percent fit and is batting down the order because he doesn't want to disappoint the fans, said Fleming.

Adding that having Dhoni in the team is important, Fleming said another reason for his lower order batting is that Dhoni wanted to give opportunity to the youngstars.