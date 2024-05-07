IPL: Did Rohit Sharma Cry during SRH encounter?

A video rocked the internet soon after the Mumbai Indians (MI) clash with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Team India Captain and MI star player Rohit Sharma was seen sad and rubbing his eyes, in the viral video sparking speculations that he was crying.

Can't see Rohit Sharma like this he is literally crying 🥺 God have some mercy don't be this much unfair 😭😞 #RohitSharma𓃵 #MIvsSRH pic.twitter.com/MLO4x35Gas

Many fans who have seen the video are attributing Rohit's sadness to his string of low scores in the ongoing tournament.



Rohit Sharma, in the last five IPL matches had scored only 34 runs with four single digit innings. Despite the early success in the league, Rohit is finding it difficult to score big.

In the match against SRH, Rohit Sharma was looking to play an important innings and got a boundary on the first ball he faced but was stopped soon after by Pat Cummins when he picked his wicket. Interestingly this was the fourth time Cummins out tricked the technically sound Rohit in T20s.

Rohit Sharma was visibly sad during his walk to the dugout and the camera person later captured Rohit in the dugout which looked like he was in tears.

An official confirmation over the viral video is still due from Rohit Sharma while fans are desperate to see big scores from Hitman.

Mumbai Indians had won the match against SRH after a brilliant knock by Suryakumar Yadav. The win now took MI to 9 position in the points table.