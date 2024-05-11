IPL: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishan Pant Fined, Suspended for One Match

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct after the team maintained slow over-rate during a match against Rajasthan Royals on May 7.





Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 30 lakh and suspended for one match. The remaining playing XI, including the impact player, were each fined Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of the match fees. This was Delhi Capitals third offence in the ongoing IPL season for maintaining slow over-rate.

"As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 Lac and suspended for one match. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lac or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," an IPL statement read.



Rajasthan Royals were defeated by Delhi Capitals by 20 runs in that match. With 12 points from 12 matches, Delhi Capitals is in the fifth position in the points table.



Eyeing playoffs berth, Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in their remaining two matches.