IPL: CSK asks fans to stay-back after the match

Chennai: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is taking on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and has asked the fans to stay back after the match on Sunday.



The franchise, asking the fans to wait after the match said "something interesting is coming."

🚨🦁 Requesting the Superfans to Stay back after the game! 🦁🚨



Something special coming your way! 🙌🥳#CSKvRR #YellorukkumThanks 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/an16toRGvp — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 12, 2024



The development has raised speculations among fans, that this will be the last match for the former CSK captain MS Dhoni in Chennai and the team might have planned something special to honour him.



MS Dhoni has played 256 matches for the Chennai IPL team and has captained the team to victory in 5 IPL seasons. During his long IPL career, Dhoni has scored 5,218 runs with an average of 39.23.



In the ongoing tournament, CSK is placed at 4th spot with 6 wins from their 12 matches. After today's match with RR, the Super Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final group stage match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.