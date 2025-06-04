IPL Champions RCB Arrive in Bengaluru to Rousing Welcome

Bengaluru: The newly-crowned IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru team touched base at the Garden City on Wednesday afternoon amid roaring welcome from waiting fans. En route to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office at the Vidhana Soudha here, the fans assembled on both sides of the road cheered the triumphant squad with gusto.

RCB had beaten Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday to clinch their maiden title in 18 years. After the appointment with the CM, the RCB players will head to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for a fan engagement programme. However, the much-anticipated open-top bus parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium might not take place because of traffic congestion, as per a tweet by the Bengaluru Traffic Police.