IPL 2026: We Need To Fire in All Departments of Game, Says SRH's Klaasen

New Delhi: Dashing former Proteas batter Henrich Klaasen feels it is still early days in the tournament for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and is confident that the 2016 IPL champions will fire in all departments going forward after two defeats in their first three games. SRH lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets in their opener and then were humbled by 5 wickets by Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. Their only win -- 65-run victory -- came against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Our batting has been good so far, but we missed out about 40 runs in 3 games. We need to bat better. The two games that we struggled, we didn't execute with the bat. The bowlers, especially the pacers have been fantastic. We need to get to 220-230 mark to give our bowlers chance of defending," Klaasen told JioStar Press Room.

"Our fielding has been poor and that's what is affecting us. I will give us 6 out of 10 so far, we played some brilliant cricket in phases but lost out in the crucial phases of the game.

"Bowlers are hanging on as per plan, rest of the batting is doing well. I will give 80 per cent but our fielding needs to improve, we need to hold onto our catches. If you need to go 8-9 in rating, you need to build some momentum, you need to put all three compartments together," he added.

Klaasen, who has retired from all forms of international cricket last year and is now only plying his trade in franchise, struck consecutive fifties for SRH in their last two games, and is happy with his form..

"Unfortunately we lost two games but on a personal note, it was a good start for me especially since I am not playing too much cricket these days. I would like to continue the form," he said..

He is also enjoying his role and responsibilities at the No.4 position.

"It's a role (No.4) that I had played throughout my whole career. In this role, you need to adapt to the situation, my role in the team is to keep going even if (Ishan) Kishan, Abhishek (Sharma) and Travis Head are going. My role is in phases, every game is going to produce a different situation and I just need to adapt to that," he said.

SRH will next play Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Missing Cummins but Kishan has been fantastic

Klaasen acknowledged that SRH are missing Pat Cummins, whop has left the camp to return home for a scheduled scan on his injured back. He is expected to rejoin around April 17 if cleared by Cricket Australia. In Cummins absence Ishan Kishan is leading the side.

"Pat is big miss, he has heaps of experience but Ishan is doing a great job. I don't thing it is a big worry or big concern, we are in safe situation.

"He (Kishan) has been superb so far, he does ask for advice. His decision making, bowling changes have been very good. He is not a arrogant guy so it makes it easier. I have enjoyed playing under his captaincy.

MSD's absence doesn't make much of a difference for CSK

Klaasen said Chennai Super Kings are feeling the absence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the leadership front but not much as a wicket-keeper batter.

Dhoni, probably playing his last IPL, is yet to feature for CSK in the tournament as he is recovering from a calf strain.

SRH will take on CSK at home on April 18 before travelling to Chennai for the return leg on May 18.

"CSK has got an incredible IPL record. Even with Dhoni not being there, they are not much of a less side. They are a very strong side. It's not going to be an easy game. They are always a good, challenging side.

"Dhoni not there doesn't really make much of a difference, it is more about other guys. With Dhoni not there I think the crowd will be a little bit quieter. I don't think his absence will make such a big impact except for his leadership. He has been coming to bat for just 5-10 balls in the last few years," he said.

CSK has a good batting line-up and one needs to put in a few more dot balls, Klaasen said.

"Shivam (Dubey) is in good form, their two openers (Sanju Samsom and Ruturaj Gaikwad) are also fantastic, we just need to squeeze them a bit more.

Coming out to bat in the middle, the 34-year-old South African said he relishes the challenge against spinners.

"Obviously, I played a lot of four-day cricket, played a lot against spinners. I am used to playing against ball turning away.

"I have been coming to India for past 5-6 years and have experience of playing spin. I have also played in Sri Lanka in the initial stages of my career. I am very blessed to have the skill-set of playing against spin but still it is a big challenge as they (spinners) are coming for me and I am going after them," he said.