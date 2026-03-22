IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Laughs Offs "Chartered Flights To London" Reports

Bengaluru: Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting icon Virat Kohli rubbished the reports of him requesting the RCB management for access to chartered flights between India and London during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The season will start with the defending champions in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru from March 28. Earlier, reports had suggested that Virat, who has largely settled in London over last few years, had asked RCB for access to chartered flights between India and London and that if the gap between his team was more than three days, he would fly back to the UK to spend time with family and return ahead of the game. However, the rumours and reports have been put to rest by Virat. Taking to Instagram, Virat posted one of these reports on his story along with laughing emojis, indicating that these reports are, after all, false.





After the man in number 18 secured his first IPL title during his 18th season as a loyal RCBian, Virat will be eyeing another fiery season with the bat that would keep the crowds happy and statisticians busy.