IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Fit To Play Against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has recovered from the muscle spasm that forced him to miss the previous game and will take the field against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Wednesday. Gill's opening partner Sai Sudharsan confirmed that the former is fit to play.

"He is absolutely fine and will play," said Sudharsan on the eve of the game.

Titans have been tagged as a top heavy batting side. The middle order in the last game was unable to do the job after the launch pad provided by Sudharsan.

The left-hander said the team firmly believes in the middle order comprising Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips.

"If someone from the top three batters plays longer, it's always a great thing for the team. We believe in our middle order. This is the team which played last year and we qualified. So it's just two games and I and the whole team believes that our middle order will win games," he said.

The way T20 cricket is going, Sudharsan feels one has to evolve as a batter every six months. He has been among the prolific run scorers in the IPL over the past two seasons.

"Definitely as the sport is evolving and the T20 batting is getting greater every season or even every five, six months. It's very important for me to learn from it and be versatile enough to have that in my kitty and equip myself with that."

On preparation for IPL 2026, he added: "Nothing in particular but the biggest awareness I had was if we are going to chase something really big, how are we going to approach the innings. So just awareness point and mindset point and what decisions we can take. I was working on that before the tournament.

"And having your mind sorted is the biggest thing. I put a lot of time on that. I do yoga and I do a lot of meditation, visualization to keep myself mentally fit," added Sudharsan.