IPL 2026, RR vs MI LIVE: Toss Delayed Due To Rain in Guwahati
With Mumbai, currently sixth on the points table, seeking to bounce back and second placed Rajasthan riding a wave of confidence, the contest's result could hinge on how effectively MI's bowlers handle the Royals' in-form top order
Mumbai Indians will hope that skipper Hardik Pandya regains full fitness when they square off against a confident Rajasthan Royals unit, which will be keen to extend its early-season momentum in their IPL clash on Tuesday.
With Mumbai, currently sixth on the points table, seeking to bounce back and second placed Rajasthan riding a wave of confidence, the contest's result could hinge on how effectively MI's bowlers handle the Royals' in-form top order.
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2026-04-07 13:25:19
- 7 April 2026 6:56 PM IST
Toss delayed
Toss for the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match has been delayed due to rain in Guwahati.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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