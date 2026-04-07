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IPL 2026, RR vs MI LIVE: Toss Delayed Due To Rain in Guwahati

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7 April 2026 6:55 PM IST

With Mumbai, currently sixth on the points table, seeking to bounce back and second placed Rajasthan riding a wave of confidence, the contest's result could hinge on how effectively MI's bowlers handle the Royals' in-form top order

IPL 2026, RR vs MI LIVE: Toss Delayed Due To Rain in Guwahati
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Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag.

Mumbai Indians will hope that skipper Hardik Pandya regains full fitness when they square off against a confident Rajasthan Royals unit, which will be keen to extend its early-season momentum in their IPL clash on Tuesday.

With Mumbai, currently sixth on the points table, seeking to bounce back and second placed Rajasthan riding a wave of confidence, the contest's result could hinge on how effectively MI's bowlers handle the Royals' in-form top order.

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2026-04-07 13:25:19
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
IPL 2026 mumbai indians Rajasthan Royals 
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