IPL 2026: Rohit, Rickelton Power MI To 6-Wicket Victory Over KKR

Mumbai: Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma slammed quickfire fifties to hand Mumbai Indians a comfortable six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. This was MI's first opening round win after 13 seasons.

Chasing 221, Rickelton (81 off 43 balls) and Rohit (78 off 38 balls) shared a breezy 148-run opening stand off just 71 balls to set the platform for the win which MI achieved in 19.1 overs, reaching 224 for four. It was also a record chase by MI at home ground.

While Rickelton hit four boundaries and eight sixes, Rohit knock was laced with six fours and as many maximums.

Earlier, captain Ajinkya Rahane hit a fine half-century, but it was debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi who lit up the stadium with a 29-ball 51 to help KKR post 220 for four.

Opener Rahane made 67 off 40 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes, while Raghuvanshi decorated his knock with six boundaries and two hits over the fence.

Towards the end, Rinku Singh made an unbeaten 21-ball 33.

Opting to bowl, Shardul Thakur (3/39) turned out to be the top wicket-taker for MI.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 220 for 4 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 67, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 51; Shardul Thakur 3/39).

Mumbai Indians: (Ryan Rickelton 81, Rohit Sharma 78; Sunil Narine 1/30).