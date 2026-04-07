IPL 2026: Rinku Bats Too Low, KKR Should Push Him Up The Order, Says Ganguly

Kolkata: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly thinks that Kolkata Knight Riders should promote vice-captain Rinku Singh up the order to ease the team's batting woes in the ongoing IPL 2026. The three-time champion KKR are yet to win a match in three outings this season, and even the one point that they have in their kitty now is from a washout against Punjab Kings on Monday.

"He's (Rahane) the Knight Riders captain, and I feel Rinku bats too low. He's (Rinku) a better player than that, and, hopefully, the team finds a way to push him up the order," Ganguly said while speaking at the unveiling of the third edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League.

Apart from Rahane and Rinku, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohammed Shami was also present on the dais.

Rinku had lit up the IPL 2023 and became the only batter to hit five sixes in the last over of an IPL or any T20 chase in their win over Gujarat Titans.

Rinku also played a key role in KKR's title winning run in the IPL 2024.

This season, KKR have persisted with Rahane in the opening slot alongside explosive New Zealander Finn Allen.

The Knight Riders' costliest overseas acquisition Cameron Green (Rs 25.20 crore) was promoted to No. 3 ahead of in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Yet to start bowling as part of his management chart, Green has struggled in the IPL with scores of 18, 2 and 4 so far.

Rinku has largely batted at No. 5. The left-hander struck an unbeaten 33 off 21 balls against Mumbai Indians and followed it up with 35 off 25 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a failed chase of 227 at the Eden Gardens.

They next face Lucknow Super Giants here on Thursday.

Shami should play for India

Ganguly then turned his focus to Shami, backing the out-of-favour pacer for an India comeback and bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

"He should be bowling at the other end of Bumrah, nowhere else. That's how good he is. We all saw that spell the other night against Sunrisers Hyderabad -- four overs, nine runs against two of the best T20 players, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. That was phenomenal."

Shami was adjudged Player of the Match for his figures of 2/9 in four overs.

"He had a strong Ranji Trophy season for Bengal. I still remember that semifinal, even though Bengal lost, he picked eight wickets. He was instrumental in taking the team that far.

"I'm very happy he wants to continue playing in the Ranji Trophy. It's tough for a fast bowler, but there's nothing better than watching Mohammed Shami run in with the new ball."

Ganguly said Shami looked at the top of his fitness.

"I still believe he should play for India. Hopefully, his time will come again because he's that good. When the ball comes out with that upright seam, it's a treat to watch.

"He looks fit and sharp. After bowling consistently for months, you naturally get into peak condition - no training matches that. I wish him all the best and would love to see him back in India colours."

Shami finished among the top wicket-takers in this season's Ranji Trophy, claiming 37 wickets at an average of 16.72.

However, he has been out of favour with the national selectors led by Ajit Agarkar.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal unveiled a ninth team -- the Purulia franchise -- for the Bengal Pro T20 League, which will be held in both men's and women's formats in June.

Calling franchise leagues the "future", Ganguly said: "We grew up in the era of Test and 50-over cricket, but the game has changed. When we started this initiative two years ago, the aim was to take men's and women's cricket in Bengal to new heights through T20s - because this is the future.

"Look at the WPL. There were doubts initially, but see where it is now. Women's cricketers winning the World Cup in Mumbai last year was a huge milestone.

"Even the men's team winning the T20 World Cup so dominantly shows how far this format has progressed in India. It's something we need to grow further in this region." PTI

"It's not very profitable yet, and there are questions about its future. But when the IPL started in 2008, franchises didn't make money for nearly 10 years. I see this as an opportunity -- T20 is the format that will grow, and it's what the youth want to watch."