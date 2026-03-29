IPL 2026, MI vs KKR LIVE: 100 Up For KKR in Just 7.5 Overs
It has been a while since Mumbai Indians, the joint most successful team in the IPL, laid their hands on a trophy which they claimed five times between 2013-2020
Live Updates
- 29 March 2026 8:16 PM IST
Green gone for 18
Shardul Thakur strikes again for Mumbai Indians, picks up the wicket of KKR's Cameron Green.
KKR: 109/2 in 8.5 overs.
- 29 March 2026 8:11 PM IST
100 up for KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders bring up 100 in just 7.5 overs.
- 29 March 2026 8:06 PM IST
KKR maintain dominance
KKR continue their dominance despite losing Finn Allen, reaching 94/1 in 7 overs.
- 29 March 2026 7:57 PM IST
Finn Allen departs
Finn Allen departs giving KKR a strong start, scoring 37 runs off 17 balls. Mumbai Indians gets the breakthrough they needed.
- 29 March 2026 7:52 PM IST
KKR off to a blazing start
KKR off to a blazing start, reaching 57/0 in 4 overs. Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen putting the bowlers under pressure.
- 29 March 2026 7:45 PM IST
Good start for KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders have raced to 31 runs in the first three overs without losing a wicket, with Finn Allen leading the charge with 20 runs.
- 29 March 2026 7:14 PM IST
KKR Playing XIKKR Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora and Blessing Muzarabani.Substitutes: Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey and Rovman Powell.
- 29 March 2026 7:12 PM IST
Mumbai Indias squad
MI Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), N Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Allah Ghazanfar and Trent Boult.Substitutes: Surya Kumar Yadav, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Angad Bawa and Ashwani Kumar
- 29 March 2026 7:04 PM IST
Toss
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.