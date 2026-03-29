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IPL 2026, MI vs KKR LIVE: 100 Up For KKR in Just 7.5 Overs

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29 March 2026 7:02 PM IST

It has been a while since Mumbai Indians, the joint most successful team in the IPL, laid their hands on a trophy which they claimed five times between 2013-2020

IPL 2026, MI vs KKR LIVE: 100 Up For KKR in Just 7.5 Overs
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Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday. (AP Photo)
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
MI handed debuts to Afghanistan off-spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and Sherfane Rutherford.
Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Sunil Narine and Blessing Muzarabani are the overseas players for KKR.

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2026-03-29 13:32:49
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
mumbai indians kolkata knight riders ajinkya rahane IPL 2026 
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