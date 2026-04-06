IPL 2026, KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Rain Interrupts Play At Eden Gardens
For KKR, among the few positives have been the efforts of Kartik Tyagi and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, but those sparks alone may not be enough against a well-oiled Punjab unit
For KKR, among the few positives have been the efforts of Kartik Tyagi and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, but those sparks alone may not be enough against a well-oiled Punjab unit.
Live Updates
- 6 April 2026 7:54 PM IST
Rain halts play
Rain interrupts play between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens.
KKR: 25/2 after 3.4 Overs.
- 6 April 2026 7:41 PM IST
KKR loses second wicket
Kolkata Knight Riders slipped further as Cameron Green departed for 4 off 2 balls, with Xavier Bartlett striking twice in the over to leave them at 16/2 after 2 overs against Punjab Kings.
- 6 April 2026 7:39 PM IST
KKR lose Finn Allen
Kolkata Knight Riders suffered an early setback as Finn Allen fell for 6 off 7 balls in the second over, leaving them at 12/1 in 1.4 Overs.
- 6 April 2026 7:36 PM IST
Good first over for KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders off to a good start, reaching 12/0 after the first over against Punjab Kings in their IPL clash.
- 6 April 2026 7:26 PM IST
Head-to-head
Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have faced each other in 35 matches, with KKR winning 21 and PBKS winning 13.
- 6 April 2026 7:19 PM IST
Injured Chakravarthy, unwell Narine miss out
KKR made two changes, bringing in Rovman Powell and Navdeep Saini in place of an unwell Sunil Narine and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who is out of this match due to an injury.
"Varun Chakaravarthy got injured while taking the catch in the last game," KKR skipper Rahane said at the toss.
- 6 April 2026 7:17 PM IST
KKR Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.
- 6 April 2026 7:17 PM IST
PBKS Playing XI
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
- 6 April 2026 7:04 PM IST
KKR to bat first
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bat first against Punjab Kings.