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IPL 2026, KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Rain Interrupts Play At Eden Gardens

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6 April 2026 7:02 PM IST

For KKR, among the few positives have been the efforts of Kartik Tyagi and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, but those sparks alone may not be enough against a well-oiled Punjab unit

IPL 2026, KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Rain Interrupts Play At Eden Gardens
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Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett celebrates after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Monday, April 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)
A beleaguered and increasingly rudderless Kolkata Knight Riders will need a strong turnaround to halt their poor start when they face an in-form Punjab Kings in their IPL clash on Monday.

For KKR, among the few positives have been the efforts of Kartik Tyagi and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, but those sparks alone may not be enough against a well-oiled Punjab unit.

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2026-04-06 13:32:11
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
kolkata knight riders Punjab Kings shreyas iyer ajinkya rahane IPL 2026 
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