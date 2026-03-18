IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Named SRH Captain; Pat Cummins to Miss Few Games

Sunrisers Hyderabad have named Ishan Kishan as the stand-in captain, as regular skipper Pat Cummins will miss a few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season while recovering from an injury. Abhishek Sharma will serve as the vice-captain.

Pat Cummins is still recovering from a back injury, which has kept him out of the T20 World Cup 2026 and parts of the 2025–2026 Ashes series.

"Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain," SunRisers Hyderabad said in a statement.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening match of IPL 2026 on March 28 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.