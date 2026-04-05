IPL 2026: I Will Let My Bat Do All The Talking, Says LSG Captain Rishabh Pant

Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant prefers to keep the noise at bay and allow his performances to speak, a philosophy that once again came to the fore as he guided Lucknow Super Giants to a nervy five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Sunday.

Amid criticism around his T20 batting approach, Pant asserted that recognition from within the dressing room matters far more than outside chatter.

"I know I'm preparing well. I want to let my bat do the talking. My colleagues and management see how hard I work, that's what matters. I just don't want to talk about that," Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pant anchored the chase with a composed 68 not out off 50 balls, which was studded with nine fours, as LSG chased down a target of 157 with a ball to spare, capping a tense finish at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Speaking about his own form, Pant maintained that his preparation has been consistent and that he remains committed to contributing fully.

"You know, when it ends well, all is well. You know, we always say that, but at the same time, you know, my focus personally, I've been preparing really well and giving my full commitment."

Reflecting on the win, Pant said finishing games in pressure situations adds immense value to the team's confidence.

"Definitely, it's a big plus. You know, when you get this at the last and finish the game, definitely a good plus for us," he said.

He emphasised that the bowling unit laid the foundation for the victory with disciplined efforts upfront.

"I think with bowlers, you know, you've got to appreciate and give them one because, you know, those are the people who set you up for the night, especially when you bowl first."

Pant noted that multiple bowlers stepped up and executed their roles effectively under pressure.

"I think (Mohammed) Shami Bhai, Avesh (Khan), (Digvesh) Rathi, I think everyone's contributed really well, especially (Manimaran) Siddharth coming in today.

"You know, we decided as a ground that he's going to make up the play and he did really well for us."

On team discussions and leadership approach, Pant underlined the need for balance between criticism and appreciation within the group.

"We feel like, you know, only thing is there is never a perfect match. You know, you've got to be critical as a management, but at the same time, you've got to appreciate what's happening inside."

He stressed the importance of clarity in execution over individual heroics.

"I think the only conversation is, you know, looking to, you know, execute the plan rather than feeling that I can do all this. Trust your preparation and just take on the game."

Pant added that learning remains an ongoing process for the side as it looks to improve with each outing.

"You know, when you slack so well, like I said before, you've got to be critical, but at the same time, we are looking to learn as a team and get better every single match."