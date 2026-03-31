IPL 2026, GT vs PBKS LIVE: Sudharsan Gone For 13, GT 47/1in 5 Overs
Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will captain Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings respectively, each eager to make a statement in a high-stakes IPL opener
Live Updates
- 31 March 2026 7:49 PM IST
Jansen gets the breakthrough
Marco Jansen strikes for Punjab Kings, picks up the wicket of Sai Sudharsan for 13.
GT: 37/1 in 3.4 overs.
- 31 March 2026 7:40 PM IST
Good start for GT
A good start for Gujarat Titans as they reach 23/0 in the first two overs.
- 31 March 2026 7:18 PM IST
Head-to-head
Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have faced each other six times in the IPL, with both teams winning three matches each.
- 31 March 2026 7:17 PM IST
Gujarat Titans Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.
- 31 March 2026 7:17 PM IST
Punjab Kings Playing XI
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
- 31 March 2026 7:03 PM IST
Punjab Kings opts to field first
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first against Gujarat Titans.