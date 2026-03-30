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IPL 2026, CSK vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl

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30 March 2026 7:07 PM IST

Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja will face their former franchises in this match

IPL 2026, CSK vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl
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CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and RR captain Riyan Parag.
Rajasthan Royals will start their campaign against five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.
Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja will face their former franchises in this match. Samson will take on Rajasthan Royals, the side he led and represented for nearly a decade, while Ravindra Jadeja will also come up against his former team, Chennai Super Kings.

Samson is in prime form, having played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. He, along with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, will be key for CSK. The Super Kings will miss MS Dhoni for at least two weeks due to a calf strain.

Live Updates

2026-03-30 13:37:36
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
chennai super kings Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 
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