IPL 2026, CSK vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl

Rajasthan Royals will start their campaign against five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja will face their former franchises in this match. Samson will take on Rajasthan Royals, the side he led and represented for nearly a decade, while Ravindra Jadeja will also come up against his former team, Chennai Super Kings.