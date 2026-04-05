IPL 2026 CSK vs RCB LIVE: RCB Seal Convincing 43-Run Win Against CSK
While RCB's batting looked in prime touch early, Chennai's batting has some issues to sort out and it starts with Samson's form.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be highly optimistic about pulling off their second win on the bounce in IPL when they face Chennai Super Kings, who have been hampered by Sanju Samson's lukewarm start and a lack of strong bowling options.
Live Updates
- 5 April 2026 11:17 PM IST
Comfortable victory
RCB beat CSK by 43 runs after posting a massive total, sealing a dominant all-round performance.
- 5 April 2026 11:13 PM IST
200 up for CSK
200 comes up for Chennai Super Kings in the 19th over for the lose of 9 wickets.
CSK: 204/9 after 19 Overs, need 47 runs from from 6 Balls.
- 5 April 2026 11:11 PM IST
CSK are nine down
CSK lose their ninth wicket. Noor Ahmad is out for 8, and they are 190/9 after 18 overs, requiring 61 runs from 12 balls.
- 5 April 2026 11:01 PM IST
Jamie Overton departs
Another wicket falls! Jamie Overton departs for 37 off 15 balls, and CSK are now 178/8 in 16.1 overs, needing 73 runs from 23 balls
- 5 April 2026 10:53 PM IST
Prashant Veer departs
Wicket! Prashant Veer departs for 43 off 28 balls, and CSK are now 165/7 in 15.1 overs, needing 86 runs from 29 balls.
- 5 April 2026 10:52 PM IST
CSK are 165/6 after 15 overs
15 overs done, and CSK are 165/6. The equation is down to 86 runs needed from 30 balls.
- 5 April 2026 10:44 PM IST
150 up for CSK
150 comes up for CSK in the 14th over. They are 153/6 in 13.3 overs, now needing 98 runs from 39 balls.
- 5 April 2026 10:38 PM IST
Demanding chase
CSK move to 136/6 in 12 overs, but the pressure remains high with 116 runs needed from 49 balls.
- 5 April 2026 10:28 PM IST
CSK are 109/6 after 10 overs
Halfway through the innings, CSK are 109/6 after 10 overs. A tough challenge ahead, with 142 runs needed from 60 balls.
- 5 April 2026 10:27 PM IST
CSK in deeper trouble
Another wicket falls! Shivam Dube departs for 18 off 12 balls, and CSK are now 108/6 in 9.5 overs, requiring 143 runs from 61 balls.