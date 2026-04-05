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IPL 2026 CSK vs RCB LIVE: RCB Seal Convincing 43-Run Win Against CSK

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5 April 2026 7:12 PM IST

While RCB's batting looked in prime touch early, Chennai's batting has some issues to sort out and it starts with Samson's form.

IPL 2026 CSK vs RCB LIVE: RCB Seal Convincing 43-Run Win Against CSK
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Chennai Super Kings' Sarfaraz Khan hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. (AP Photo)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be highly optimistic about pulling off their second win on the bounce in IPL when they face Chennai Super Kings, who have been hampered by Sanju Samson's lukewarm start and a lack of strong bowling options.

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2026-04-05 13:42:11
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( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
chennai super kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 
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