IPL 2026: Connolly Helps Punjab Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By 3 Wickets

Mullanpur: Young southpaw Cooper Connolly marked his IPL debut with a decisive 44-ball 72 after Yuzvendra Chahal's artistry with the ball to power Punjab Kings to a three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans here on Tuesday. After PBKS opted to field first, leg-spinner Chahal (2/28 in 4 overs) brought his years of experience to the fore to stymie GT in the middle overs and limit them to 162/6.

Seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak grabbed 3/34 for PBKS.

After almost losing their way with the bat due to Prasidh Krishna's (3/29 in 4 overs) excellent bowling, PBKS completed the chase of 163 with five balls to spare. Connolly and Prabhsimran Singh (37 off 24 balls) laid the foundation for the win with a 76-run partnership for the second wicket.

Earlier, skipper Shubman Gill (39 off 27 balls) and Jos Buttler (38 off 33 balls) were the chief contributors for GT in an insipid batting display.

PBKS' start was not good as Kagiso Rabada cramped Priyansh Arya for room with his pace and line to dismiss the opener after debutant fast bowler Ashok Sharma went back a few steps to pull off a good catch at midwicket.

Connolly and Prabhsimran then meant business as they went about their task in a professional manner to keep their team ahead, the two hitting a flurry of fours and sixes to flatten the GT bowlers.

Rashid Khan gave GT hope with the wicket of Prabhsimran, the batter failing to clear Prasidh Krishna at long-on.

Shreyas Iyer pulled Ashok Kumar's short balls over deep square-leg for two sixes but, shortly after taking a solid hit off his partner Connolly's shot, the PBKS captain flicked a Prasidh Krishna half-volley to Washington Sundar at deep mid-wicket.

Sundar removed Nehal Wadhera, and Krishna dismissed Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis in quick succession to bring GT back into contention.

But Connolly was there to see PBKS home, hitting five sixes and as many fours during his knock.

Earlier, sent into bat, Gill dealt in boundaries as the side raced to 35 in three overs.

Gill looked in sublime touch as he picked the gaps at will to score at a good clip, forcing PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer to effect a bowling change and introduce the tall Marco Jansen (1/20 in 4 overs) into the attack.

The move paid dividends straightaway as left-arm pacer Jansen got Sai Sudharsan (13) to slice one straight towards mid-off where Shreyas completed a simple catch.

Sudharsan appeared to be attempting to loft the ball over mid-on, giving the PBKS a much-needed breakthrough in the fourth over.

That brought Jos Butter to the crease and the Englishman, coming off a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, got off the mark in style, caressing Vyshak Vijaykumar through cover for a boundary, the shot giving the batter a lot of confidence moving forward.

Buttler employed the cut shot against a short and wide Jansen delivery to get a four through backward point and then struck the game's first six when he lofted Vyshak straight down the ground, as the seamer failed to land his attempted slower ball in the right area.

GT ended the powerplay at 54 for one, with PBKS having pulled things back a bit after leaking plenty in the first three overs.

Chahal came on in the eighth over and the leg-spinner, who has a good record against Gill having dismissed the opener three times in previous IPL match-ups, had his man once again as the batter holed out to deep midwicket after setting him up for a big score.

Chahal bowled one slower through the air and while Gill got the elevation, he did not get distance to clear the rope.

New man Glenn Phillips smashed Chahal over long-on for a maximum, and then, Buttler smoked a short Xavier Bartlett ball over mid-on for a six.

PBKS then pulled things back.