IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Winning Probability

Rajasthan Royals will start their campaign against five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja will face their former franchises in this match. Samson will take on Rajasthan Royals, the side he led and represented for nearly a decade, while Ravindra Jadeja will also come up against his former team, Chennai Super Kings.

Samson is in prime form, having played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. He, along with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, will be key for CSK.

The Super Kings will miss MS Dhoni for at least two weeks due to a calf strain, which could open opportunities for emerging players like Prashanth Veer and Kartik Sharma.

CSK appear to have the upper hand going into Monday’s clash, with a well-balanced squad. Their batting lineup includes Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, and Ayush Mhatre, providing both stability and power. Their bowling attack features Noor Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, and Khaleel Ahmed, offering good variety.

CSK appear to have the upper hand going into Monday’s clash, with a well-balanced squad. Their batting lineup includes Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, and Ayush Mhatre, providing both stability and power. Their bowling attack features Noor Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, and Khaleel Ahmed, offering good variety.

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals, led by Riyan Parag, will rely on batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Shimron Hetmyer. However, their bowling remains a concern. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Jofra Archer, while the spin department will depend on Ravindra Jadeja.

Win Probability:

Chennai Super Kings – 60%

Rajasthan Royals – 40%

Match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Khaleel Ahmed, Zak Foulkes, Anshul Khamboj, Nathan Ellis, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma.



