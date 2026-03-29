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IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Limps Off The Field in MI-KKR Clash

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29 March 2026 10:59 PM IST

In Rahane's absence, India all-rounder Rinku Singh who was named the vice-captain before the IPL 2026 began, took over the captaincy role

IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Limps Off The Field in MI-KKR Clash
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Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, right, reacts in pain as vice captain Rinku Singh, left, looks on during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, March 29, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders' captan Ajinkya Rahane was on Sunday forced to leave the field seemingly after suffering cramps in the second half of their Indian Premier League clash here against Mumbai Indians.
In Rahane's absence, India all-rounder Rinku Singh who was named the vice-captain before the IPL 2026 began, took over the captaincy role.
Rahane was down on the field after the completion of the fourth over in MI's chase of 221 and despite receiving some treatment from the team physiotherapist, the 37-year-old could not continue.
After lying down for a few minutes, the KKR skipper was helped by his teammates to get up and for a short while even had his hands on shoulders of two others to get off the field. However, Rahane eventually walked off himself but with a limp. However it is still not clear whether it is simple cramps or a case of injury to calf muscle or hamstring.
Opening the innings for KKR earlier in the game, Rahane spent more than an hour in the middle building the innings for KKR with a fine knock of 67 off 40 balls, studded with five sixes and three fours. He was dismissed in the 14th over by his Mumbai teammate Shardul Thakur.
( Source : PTI )
kolkata knight riders ajinkya rahane IPL 2026 mumbai indians 
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