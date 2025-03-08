IPL 2025: Where to buy Sunrisers Hyderabad match tickets

IPL fever has already gripped fans as the 2025 season is set for its first match on March 22. The 74 match tournament would conclude on May 25 in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens.



On March 7, SRH opened the ticket booking for the first two matches in Hyderabad and this is how you can get a hold of yours.

Meanwhile, the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad being the home venue for Sunrises will host 9 matches including 2 playoffs.

The moment you were all waiting for, #OrangeArmy 🧡 Tickets for our first two home games are live. Get your tickets on @lifeindistrict - https://t.co/yx3uzywnQ2 🔗🎟 #PlayWithFire #districtbyzomato pic.twitter.com/Y4NuTWNQZK



As of now there is no information whether one can purchase a ticket at offline stores or at the Uppal Stadium directly. Nevertheless, people can buy tickets online through the "District by Zomato app."

Ticket holders would also get goodies from Sunrisers including a fan jersey for every two tickets. The pricing of the ticket will start from Rs 750, however, the base price tickets are sold out and tickets ranging from Rs 1,550 are available. The price, depending on the place of your stands varies and can go as high as Rs 30,000.



Tickets for the rest of the games would go live soon, as per the SRH website.



Meanwhile, SRH will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 23 and 27 respectively. The Hyderabad-based franchise had begun preparations already with stars Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan joining the practice camp.