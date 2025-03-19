IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai Indians against CSK

Putting the speculations to an end, Mumbai Indians (MI) announced Suryakumar Yadav as the captain for their first outing of the 2025 IPL season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23.



MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene made the announcement in a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.



In an unexpected decision, the five-time champion side had named Hardik Pandya as the captain in the last season, replacing Rohit Sharma. The move received a huge backlash from fans.

However, Pandya won't be available for the first match as he is facing a one-match ban due to the team's over-rate offenses (thrice) last season.

Bumrah's Status:

After being dropped from the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is doubtful for the initial matches of the IPL as well.

The 35-year-old suffered a back injury during the final match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and is out of action ever-since.

While not giving any confirmation on when Bumrah would join the MI camp, Jayawardene said, "Jasprit Bumrah is at NCA. We have to wait and see their feedback on him. At the moment it is going well, the progess is on day to day basis. He is in good spirits."

However he admitted not him the best bowler in the world would be a challenge. "Not having him is a challenge. He is the best bowler in the world."