IPL 2025: South Africa star all-rounder joins Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

Hyderabad: South Africa's Wiaan Mulder on Thursday replaced Brydon Carse in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League after the English allrounder sustained a toe injury.



The 27-year-old Proteas all-rounder, who featured in Wednesday's semifinal of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand, has joined the 2016 winners and last year's finalist SRH for Rs 75 lakh.

"Carse is ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an injury and his replacement Mulder, who is an all-rounder, will join SRH for Rs 75 Lakh," the IPL said in a release.

Mulder has so far played 18 Tests, 25 ODIs and 11 T20Is for South Africa.

Carse, who was a member of England's squad in the Champions Trophy, had suffered a toe injury during their contest against Australia.