IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan cheers KKR ahead of clash with RCB

New Delhi: Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2025 opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered a pep talk to his cricket team, asking them to be "healthy and happy".

The 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off at Kolkata's Eden Gardens with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bengaluru amid a looming threat of rain.



The official Instagram page of Kolkata Knight Riders shared the video of SRK talking to the team members, which is led by new skipper Ajinkya Rahane this season.

𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐤𝐚 𝐩𝐲𝐚𝐚𝐫, 𝐊𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐤𝐞 𝐧𝐚𝐚𝐦 💜 pic.twitter.com/mx2EkNHLdT — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 22, 2025