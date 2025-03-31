IPL 2025: RR skipper Riyan Parag fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow overrate during his team's six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match here.

RR posted 182/9 and then restricted CSK to 176/6, with Parag leading his team to their first win of the season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in front of a home crowd on Sunday.

