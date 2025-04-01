IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's serious interaction with Nita Ambani goes viral

Mumbai Indians (MI) former captain Rohit Sharma was seen engaging in a serious conversation with Nita Ambani after their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday evening.



Incidentally, Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed for just 13 runs last night, has been battling poor form for some time now. Additionally, he scored 0 and 8 in Mumbai's prior encounters.



However, despite the 38-year-old's bad performance, MI registered a comfortable win at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians rode on debutant Ashwani Kumar's 4 for 24 to bundle out Kolkata Knight Riders for 116 in their Indian Premier League match.



Left-arm pacer Kumar made a dream debut and became the first Indian to take four wickets on an IPL debut and help restrict KKR, who were bowled out in 16.2 overs.



Besides Kumar, Deepak Chahar scalped two wickets for 19 runs.



However, what struck the internet's attention was a video showing Rohit Sharma and Nita Ambani having an intense conversation. But the reason for the discussion is unclear.