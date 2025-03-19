IPL 2025 opening ceremony to be a star-studded event!

The much awaited 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will begin at the Eden Gardens on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).



A glittering 35-minute opening ceremony will precede the match, with likely performances by noted singer Shreya Ghoshal and actress Disha Patani.

The event is also likely to be attended by ICC chairman Jay Shah and other dignitaries.

"It's a marquee match with full demand for tickets. Eden Gardens is set to host an opening ceremony after a long time," Snehasish said, refusing to divulge details about the opening ceremony.

While reports also claim that the opening ceremony would be a star-studded event. Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Arijit Singh would also perform at the event. While superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan would be attending the event. Shah Rukh would be at the Eden Gardens to watch his team KKR, while Salman would promote his upcoming movie Sikandar.

Additionally, few reports also claimed that opening ceremonies would be held at all the 13 venues for their first matches, however, there's no official information yet.

