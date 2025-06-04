IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya Strikes Hardik's Iconic Pose after RCB's Win

Krunal Pandya struck the famous pose of his brother Hardik Pandya after Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden Indian Premier League trophy on Tuesday.

Participating in RCB's official team photoshoot with the coveted trophy, Krunal chose to mimic his brother's iconic pose. The 'Khaby Lame' pose popularised in the cricketing circle by Hardik as the "I guess we did it" pose.

Hardik first struck the pose after India's triumph in the T20I World Cup and later after the Champions Trophy win.

Mimicking the iconic pose, Krunal shared the pictures from the photoshoot online.

Earlier, an emotional Hardik Pandya took to Instagram and wrote, "In tears right now proud of you bhai". To which Krunal responded by saying, "love you bachhu."

On Tuesday night, when Virat Kohli's RCB fought against all odds to make their 18-year-old dream come true, it was Krunal Pandya who emerged as the standout bowler.

Pandya delivered on the night when his team needed him the most, he bowled a magical spell conceding just 17 runs in four overs, also taking 2 wickets.



His heroics earned him a place in history books as he became the first player to win the Player of the Match (POTM) award in two IPL finals, having also done that in 2017 (MI vs RPS).



Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru defended a modest 190-run total on a batting friendly surface at Ahmadabad against Punjab Kings, cliching their first IPL title.