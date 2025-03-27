IPL 2025: KL Rahul set to join DC for clash against SRH

Delhi Capitals (DC) star player KL Rahul is set to join the franchise with the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

The wicketkeeper-batter opted out of DC's season opener against Lucknow Super Giants due to the birth of his first child. Rahul had taken special permission from the franchise to skip the match on Monday.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul were blessed with a baby girl on Monday evening.

Videos showing Rahul training with India's batting coach Abhishek Nayar in Mumbai went viral ahead of his IPL return. He delivered important knocks in team India's triumphant campaign at the Champions Trophy.