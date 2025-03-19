IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG match likely to be rescheduled due to security concerns

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL home match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 at Eden Gardens is likely to be rescheduled, as the city police have not given security clearance due to Ram Navami celebrations.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has earlier announced that over 20,000 processions will take place across West Bengal on Ram Navami, leading to heightened security requirements across the state.

