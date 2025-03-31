IPL 2025: HCA denies SRH's blackmailing accusations
HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao denied any demands for complimentary tickets were being made to the Sunrisers Hyderabad management
Hyderabad: The Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday sought the intervention of BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to halt the recurring 'blackmailing tactics' by the Hyderabad Cricket Association, but the state unit denied all such charges by the franchise.
The Sunrisers in a mail to the governing body's top brass, which is in PTI's possession, said it would consider shifting the home matches to another state if the HCA continues to 'threaten' the franchise, primarily for more complimentary tickets (free passes).
However, HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao denied any such demands were being made to the Sunrisers Hyderabad management.
"HCA did not receive any official emails from SRH management. There is no truth in the news being circulated on social media and some websites," Rao said in a circular.
Rao said such efforts have been made to tarnish the image of the association and its relation with the SRH.
"If emails are indeed received, what is the conspiracy behind leaking that information from unknown emails instead of HCA or SRH official emails? This is a malicious campaign by some people to tarnish the reputation of HCA-SRH," he further said.
( Source : PTI )
