IPL 2025: HCA denies SRH's blackmailing accusations

Hyderabad: The Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday sought the intervention of BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to halt the recurring 'blackmailing tactics' by the Hyderabad Cricket Association, but the state unit denied all such charges by the franchise.

The Sunrisers in a mail to the governing body's top brass, which is in PTI's possession, said it would consider shifting the home matches to another state if the HCA continues to 'threaten' the franchise, primarily for more complimentary tickets (free passes).

However, HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao denied any such demands were being made to the Sunrisers Hyderabad management.

