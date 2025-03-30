 Top
Home » Sports

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

Sports
PTI
30 March 2025 12:02 PM IST

Hardik-led Mumbai Indians lost to Gujarat Titans by 36 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate
x
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya gestures during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29, 2025. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Ahmedabad: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here.

Five-time champions MI lost to GT by 36 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," the IPL said in a statement on Sunday.
"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakhs," it added in the statement.
GT posted 196 runs on a black-soil pitch which was used in Ahmedabad for the clash and MI struggled in their chase to eventually finish at 160 for six, as Gujarat registered their first win of the ongoing campaign.
This was MI's second successive loss and they are yet to open their account.
( Source : PTI )
mumbai indians IPL 2025 hardik pandya 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X