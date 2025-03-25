IPL 2025: Fans troll Rachin Ravindra for not letting Dhoni finish the match!

Instead of cheers and applauds for the team's opening batter, Rachin Ravindra, who held his nerve in the low-scoring game to register a comprehensive win over Mumbai Indians (MI), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans resorted to trolls against the New Zealander.





Chasing 156, Ravindra remained unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls and shared 67 runs for the second wicket with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) to lay the foundation for the win on Sunday night.

The Chepauk crowd had hoped for the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni to finish the game, but it was Ravindra who sealed the win with a six off Kiwi teammate Mitchell Santner to take CSK home.





Speaking about it, the 25-year-old said, "It's difficult to soak in the moment, you are simply focussed on winning the game for the team but it's hard to ignore when Dhoni comes in, the noise and whistles. It was cool to share the crease with him for the first time," he said.

"He is a legend of the game, people love him here and so it was special. All the crowd was hoping I give him one and he finished the game but it was about finishing the job. Dhoni has finished so many games for CSK and I think there is plenty more to come."

However, a section of fans target the match-winner for not giving an opportunity to Dhoni to finish the match. Soon after the match, Ravindra took to Instagram and posted pics from the match. A section of users flooded the comment box with trolls.

"Thala ko finish karne nhi diya bhut hero ban rhe h," a user commented. "B(T)hala ko finish ku nahi karne diya," another wrote.

But few CSK fans claimed that the negative comments are from RCB fans. "RCB Fans Original ID se comment kroo," a comment read.