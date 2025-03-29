IPL 2025: DC welcomes KL Rahul with Devara BGM

Visakhapatnam: Fresh from their morale-boosting win over LSG and bolstered by the return of India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals will look to build on the momentum when they take on formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Sunday.

Delhi, will be strengthened by the return of Rahul, who missed the season opener against LSG due to the birth of his first child.

Welcoming the star player, Delhi Capitals social media team dropped a creative video. "You're loved. You're ours. You're home. Welcome to Dilli, KLR," the post was captioned. In the video, Rahul would be seen getting off from the car and joining the squad. Later, he takes the nets.

You're loved. You're ours. You're home. 🥹



After a thunderous start to their campaign, SRH lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets on Thursday as the defeat showed that their explosive batting line-up can be reined in.

