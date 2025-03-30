IPL 2025, DC vs SRH: Head-to-head record and Winning probability

Delhi Capitals (DC) might look to follow the footprints of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who dismantled Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) formidable batting line-up in their previous encounter, with "special plans" to curb the high-flying SRH batting unit.

SRH made a statement in their opening match, posting a massive 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals -- the second-highest total in IPL history after their own record of 287/3.



However, in their last match LSG executed their plans to perfection, restricting them to below 200 before chasing down the target with ease, winning with 23 balls to spare.



Now, Delhi Capitals, fresh off a morale-boosting one-wicket win over LSG and with joining of KL Rahul, are gearing up to take on SRH.

Head-to-head record:

Both the teams have clashed 24 times in the Indian Premier League. With Hyderabad-based franchise having a slight upper hand with 13 wins, while Delhi Capitals managing 10 victories. One game was tied.

In their last encounter in 2024, SRH put a solid batting show to score 266 in the first innings and were successful to contain DC for one short of 200. Travis Head with 89 runs was awarded the Player of the Match.

Winning Probability:

The generally hard surface at Visakhapatnam favours batters. The ball comes nicely on to the bat allowing batsmen to go all out, while offering minimal to no advantage to new-ball bowlers. However, spinners would get a little turn on the pitch.

Delhi chased down a 210-run target at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium against LSG in their previous encounter.

A score of 200-210 would be easily gettable. Captains winning the toss might prefer batting second.

With that being said, both teams would desperately look for a win. Cummins-led SRH would look to get back to winning ways after a home defeat, while DC would look to continue the winning momentum.

However, DC with in-form batters including Nicholas Pooran, Mitch Marsh, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma is looking solid. SRH though has menacing batting unit, may falter (like in the last match) with its aggressive approach. Nevertheless, if SRH's top-order batters including Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Klassen and Nitish Kumar Reddy execute their plan welll, then DC would have no chance of victory.

Adam Zampa and Harshal Patel would be key for Sunrisers bowling on the batting-friendly pitch. While DC enjoys an advantage with extra spinner like Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam.

All an all the Delhi Capitals would have a slight edge going into the match, but if SRH explodes with their batting prowess, the match would go one-sided.

Match starts at 3:30 pm.

