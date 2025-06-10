IPL 2025 Champions RCB Up For Sale?

Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru is up for sale just weeks after clinching their maiden trophy in 18 years, according to reports.



RCB owner company and global liquor giant Diageo is reportedly exploring options to sell the newest crowned IPL champion side for a whopping $2 billion deal.

The Bengaluru-based franchise is owned by United Spirits Ltd, Indian Subsidiary of Diageo.

The decision comes following the rise of RCB brand value after its historic win. However, the reports state that talks are in early stages.

Earlier this month, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli washed away 18 years of hurt and disappointment on a dream Tuesday (June 3) night, conquering Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden Indian Premier League title here on Tuesday.

The final turned out to be a battle of nerves and RCB certainly channelled their years of disappointment and pain to come back roaring in the contest and seal a commanding victory.

However, their triumph was marred by a tragic incident that claimed the lives of eleven persons in the stampede during a celebratory event to mark the franchise's maiden IPL title win.