IPL 2025: Dhoni's stumping in 0.12 seconds stuns world

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's lightning-quick reflexes behind the stumps to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav during CSK's opener against arch rivals Mumbai Indians in the 2025 IPL here have left the cricketing world in awe.

According to official broadcasters - Star Sports, the stumping was executed in just 0.12 seconds by Dhoni.

Dhoni, 43, is nearing the end of his career, having hung up his international boots five years ago and playing just as a player for the Chennai Super Kings after leading the team to five IPL titles.

