IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain, Venkatesh Iyer as Vice-Captain

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday announced Ajinkya Rahane as the new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The defending champions also named Venkatesh Iyer as the Vice-Captain.

KKR bought Rahane for Rs 1.5 crore and Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore in the IPL auction.

"It's an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title,” Ajinkya Rahane said.

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, said, "We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader. Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defense of our title."

KKR will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League on March 22.