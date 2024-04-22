IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad Collab With Mahesh Babu, Check Details

Telugu superstar caught up with members of Sun Risers Hyderabad which is performing well in the current edition of the Indian Premier League. As the fans are enjoying this happiness, we have a news. SRH teamed up with Superstar Mahesh Babu reportedly for ad commercial.

SRH unveiled the pics with Guntur Kaaram star on its Instagram account today. The picture includes Mahesh Babu with SRH captain Pat Cummins is currently going viral on social media. Along with Pat Cummins, we can also see Mayank Aggarwal in the picture.

The pictures have gone viral and drawn attention of cricket fans as well as superstar fans since it showcases great bonhomie.

On work front, Mahesh Babu who tasted success with his family drama Guntur Kaaram. He also showcased his dancing prowess as his song 'Kurichi Madathapeti' has become a rage worldwide.

He will be working with ace director SS Rajamouli in his upcoming Magnum Opus which is billed as forest adventure.



