IPL: Here is everything you need to know about RCB's Green Jersey

Hyderabad: One of the most followed franchises in IPL, the Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) will sport a green and blue Jersey in their game with the Kolkata Knight riders (KKR) on Sunday.

RCB has been skipping their regular red coloured jersey and sporting a green and blue jersey in one IPL game every season since 2011.

The franchise's 'Go Green' initiative aims to conserve nature and make the planet go greener and this program is the reason why the team wears the green jersey for a match in every IPL season.

RCB, as part of the initiative during the ongoing season has rejuvenated three lakes in Bengaluru covering over 44 acres, the team also made the home ground replace carbon-based energy with solar energy while also partnering with green schools.

Few other IPL teams also sport special jerseys under special initiatives,like the Rajasthan Royals donning a pink Jersey under their 'pink promise' initiative to support rural women in the State.