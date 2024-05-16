IPL 2024: Playoffs race intensifies, SRH holds edge

Hyderabad: With Only four days left for the playoffs of this season's IPL, five teams still vie for the remaining two spots.

A playoff berth for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) is confirmed while the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) still optimistic of their spot.On May 14, the IPL Telecaster Star Sports had put up a post on 'X' listing out the chances for each of the teams, the post said that SRH, CSK, RCB, DC and LSG have a chance of 87.3, 72.7, 39.3, 0.7 and 0.2 percent respectively.Meanwhile, the big teams in the tournament including the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans are among the first teams to be knocked out of the season.The match on May 18, between the CSK and RCB will be a crucial fixture for both the franchises as it is an unofficial eliminator and if RCB loses the game they will be out.SRH with 2 more games at home, has a clear edge over the other teams in securing a spot in the stage two of the tournament. Even if the Sunrisers lose one game they will still qualify but if they lose both then run rate becomes the deciding factor.But, the same is not the case with RCB, net run rate will still be a factor even if it wins the match with Chennai. For CSK a loss against Bengaluru doesn't mean elimination but should have a better net run rate than RCB.Many analysts and former players pick CSK and SRH over the other teams in the playoff race.With big scores, heated arguments, few close games and the playoffs spark- this season's IPL is a treat for many cricket fans while it's disappointing for a few, who complain that the IPL is becoming overly biased towards batsmen, sidelining the balance of the game.