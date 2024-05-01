IPL 2024: MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians Skipper (PTI Photo and playing XI of the team has been fined for slow over-rate during Match 48 of the IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Hardik was fined Rs 24 lakh and the remaining members of the playing XI were each fined Rs 6 lakh. It was Mumbai Indians’ teams second offence of the season.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 24 Lac. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lac or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” an IPL statement read.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets. Mumbai Indians faced their seventh defeat of the season.