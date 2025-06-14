Basketball Fast Becoming A Cultural Language for Young Indians
The NBA has been making waves in India with its innovative approach to fan engagement and grassroots development. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Rajah Chaudhry, Head of Strategy, NBA Asia & Country Head, India NBA talks about the league's vision for India and the impact of its initiatives
What made Mumbai the ideal location for the NBA's first-ever NBA House in India, and how do you see this event impacting the city's sports and entertainment scene?
Mumbai was a natural choice for us. It’s a city that lives and breathes culture — whether it’s sport, music, entertainment, or fashion. The energy here is unmatched, and we know there’s a passionate and growing community of NBA fans in Mumbai.
More than an event, BUDX NBA House is an on-ground extension of NBA Style — a platform that brings the league’s global influence in fashion, music, and lifestyle to life. Bringing the first-ever BUDX NBA House to Mumbai, along with Budweiser, was about channeling the city’s cultural vibrancy into a live, immersive experience where fans can connect with the NBA in ways that go far beyond the court.
Timed to coincide with the NBA Finals, the event offered a truly immersive experience, highlighting the sport’s global appeal. We see this event as a catalyst — not only to grow the NBA’s presence in India but to spark broader interest in the game and embed it more deeply into the country’s mainstream sports and lifestyle conversation. At its core, it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and culture.
Can you elaborate on the NBA's vision to build lifestyle-driven fan communities in India, and how does the NBA House event reflect this vision?
From music and fashion to art and entertainment, the NBA has always been more than just a sports league. Globally, the NBA has had a major influence on popular culture for decades and this global phenomenon has made its way into India as well, gaining significant traction over the last few years. This cultural connection is what inspired the launch of NBA Style in India - a platform that showcases the many ways that the league and its players influence and are influenced by music, fashion, art and entertainment. With NBA Style, we have been building a community of enthusiasts through collaborations, exciting campaigns, and a host of original content.
Earlier this year, for instance, we partnered with Indian singer, rapper, and songwriter AP Dhillon, who not only played in the 2025 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game but also headlined a digital campaign in India inspired by his love for the game and the lifestyle around it.
BUDX NBA House is a bold on-ground expression of NBA Style - with NBA legends, live music, streetwear, and art all under one roof. It’s a fan-first, culture-forward experience designed to create deeper emotional connections and grow a lifestyle-first NBA community in India.
How do you see basketball influencing Indian youth, entertainment, and digital culture, and what role do you think the NBA plays in shaping this trend?
Basketball is fast becoming a cultural language for young Indians. It’s not just about the sport — it’s about identity, creativity, and expression. And the NBA is playing a central role in shaping this movement.
As a global brand rooted in both sport and lifestyle, we’re helping drive this trend through localized content, homegrown collaborations, and purpose-led initiatives. A great example is our campaign‘This is Basketball’, which is a celebration of the sport and was born out of its growing appreciation in India. Built around Bollywood superstar and NBA Brand Ambassador for India Ranveer Singh’s passion for basketball, the campaign explores his journey as a fan and represents a journey that transcends the court and ignites a community united by the love for the sport and the vibrant culture that surrounds it.
On-ground experiences like BUDX NBA House take this further — offering immersive, culturally relevant spaces for fans to engage with the NBA beyond the court. For India’s digitally native generation, these moments build meaningful, lasting connections with the league.
Can you elaborate on the league's grassroots programs in India, and how do you see these programs evolving in the future?
We’re focused on making basketball and the NBA more accessible to Indian youth and fans. Over the last decade we’ve built a structured “grassroots to high-performance”pathway for young boys and girls in India to learn the game and maximize their potential. As players develop, they can progress from the Jr. NBA program and NBA Basketball School (youth) to Basketball Without Borders Asia and other programs, and ultimately to the national team and professional leagues around the world.
Last year we held the ACG Jr. NBA program, a nationwide 3v3 tournament for the top U-14 players across India and the largest school-based basketball program in the country, which saw participation from close to 4000 kids across 500 schools in India. The Jr. NBA program has reached more than 15 million youth and 15,000 physical education instructors across 35 cities in India since 2013. The ACG Jr. NBA program is part of the NBA’s broader basketball development initiatives in India that involve collaborations with local business and federations, including NBA Basketball School, a network of tuition-based basketball development programs open to male and female players ages 6-18, and Basketball Without Borders Asia, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program that has been held in India twice.
So far, through NBA programs, 20 graduates from India have earned scholarships to prep schools and junior colleges in the U.S or signed professional contracts.
Our goal is to nurture a broader pipeline of talent — and we’re confident it’s only a matter of time before we see an Indian player in the NBA or WNBA.
What are the NBA's long-term plans for India, and how does the NBA House event fit into the league's overall strategy for growth in the country?
India is a long-term priority for the NBA, and our focus is on building an immersive and sustainable basketball ecosystem — from grassroots development to fan engagement. Over the past decade, we’ve invested in youth development programs, strategic partnerships, and localized content to grow both participation and fandom.
NBA House fits directly into this strategy. It’s a tangible expression of how we see the NBA resonating with India’s young, culturally connected audience — not just as a sport, but as a lifestyle. By blending basketball with music, fashion, and art, NBA House creates an immersive fan experience that reflects how the league is consumed today.
In the long run, events like NBA House help build community, strengthen cultural relevance, and bring fans closer to the game — all key to our vision of making basketball a mainstream sport in India.