Basketball Fast Becoming A Cultural Language for Young Indians

The NBA has been making waves in India with its innovative approach to fan engagement and grassroots development. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Rajah Chaudhry, Head of Strategy, NBA Asia & Country Head, India NBA talks about the league's vision for India and the impact of its initiatives What made Mumbai the ideal location for the NBA's first-ever NBA House in India, and how do you see this event impacting the city's sports and entertainment scene? Mumbai was a natural choice for us. It’s a city that lives and breathes culture — whether it’s sport, music, entertainment, or fashion. The energy here is unmatched, and we know there’s a passionate and growing community of NBA fans in Mumbai. More than an event, BUDX NBA House is an on-ground extension of NBA Style — a platform that brings the league’s global influence in fashion, music, and lifestyle to life. Bringing the first-ever BUDX NBA House to Mumbai, along with Budweiser, was about channeling the city’s cultural vibrancy into a live, immersive experience where fans can connect with the NBA in ways that go far beyond the court. Timed to coincide with the NBA Finals, the event offered a truly immersive experience, highlighting the sport’s global appeal. We see this event as a catalyst — not only to grow the NBA’s presence in India but to spark broader interest in the game and embed it more deeply into the country’s mainstream sports and lifestyle conversation. At its core, it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and culture.





Can you elaborate on the NBA's vision to build lifestyle-driven fan communities in India, and how does the NBA House event reflect this vision? From music and fashion to art and entertainment, the NBA has always been more than just a sports league. Globally, the NBA has had a major influence on popular culture for decades and this global phenomenon has made its way into India as well, gaining significant traction over the last few years. This cultural connection is what inspired the launch of NBA Style in India - a platform that showcases the many ways that the league and its players influence and are influenced by music, fashion, art and entertainment. With NBA Style, we have been building a community of enthusiasts through collaborations, exciting campaigns, and a host of original content. Earlier this year, for instance, we partnered with Indian singer, rapper, and songwriter AP Dhillon, who not only played in the 2025 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game but also headlined a digital campaign in India inspired by his love for the game and the lifestyle around it. BUDX NBA House is a bold on-ground expression of NBA Style - with NBA legends, live music, streetwear, and art all under one roof. It’s a fan-first, culture-forward experience designed to create deeper emotional connections and grow a lifestyle-first NBA community in India. How do you see basketball influencing Indian youth, entertainment, and digital culture, and what role do you think the NBA plays in shaping this trend? Basketball is fast becoming a cultural language for young Indians. It’s not just about the sport — it’s about identity, creativity, and expression. And the NBA is playing a central role in shaping this movement. As a global brand rooted in both sport and lifestyle, we’re helping drive this trend through localized content, homegrown collaborations, and purpose-led initiatives. A great example is our campaign‘This is Basketball’, which is a celebration of the sport and was born out of its growing appreciation in India. Built around Bollywood superstar and NBA Brand Ambassador for India Ranveer Singh’s passion for basketball, the campaign explores his journey as a fan and represents a journey that transcends the court and ignites a community united by the love for the sport and the vibrant culture that surrounds it. On-ground experiences like BUDX NBA House take this further — offering immersive, culturally relevant spaces for fans to engage with the NBA beyond the court. For India’s digitally native generation, these moments build meaningful, lasting connections with the league.



